3,000 Shares in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Purchased by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $203.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.06. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.74 and a 12-month high of $231.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total value of $128,617.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total transaction of $128,617.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $207,698.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,879.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

