Certified Advisory Corp Buys 1,109 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

