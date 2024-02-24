Brasada Capital Management LP Has $331,000 Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,566 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in SBA Communications by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.94, for a total transaction of $9,015,308.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,898,307.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.94, for a total value of $9,015,308.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,898,307.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,310 shares of company stock valued at $31,411,930 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBAC opened at $212.96 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $267.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.77.

A number of research firms have commented on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.21.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

