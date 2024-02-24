Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $58.77 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

