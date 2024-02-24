Asset Dedication LLC Has $144,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $635,274,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $418,951,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $153.33 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $153.80. The stock has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.74.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.