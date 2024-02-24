Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New $30,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUST. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 1,430.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Stock Down 3.7 %

DUST stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

