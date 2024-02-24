Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Allbirds were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 559.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 418,435 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. 22.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.35.

Allbirds Price Performance

Allbirds stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.91. Allbirds, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.