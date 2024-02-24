Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

RELX stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.526 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

