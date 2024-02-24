Hollencrest Capital Management Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 248,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after buying an additional 202,864 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,754,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,131,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 18,942.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 56,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 30,795.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 52,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TECS opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $31.49.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (TECS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECS was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

