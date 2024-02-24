Certified Advisory Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,666.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,189,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,099,000. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $32.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1765 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

