Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 80,666 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,666 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Wayfair worth $15,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after buying an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,291,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,358,000 after buying an additional 300,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.37.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $175,787.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $523,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,138,753.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,852,316. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of W opened at $52.55 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.32.

Wayfair Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.