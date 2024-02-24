Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100,789 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Sasol worth $14,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sasol by 148.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sasol during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sasol during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 57.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sasol by 700.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Stock Performance

SSL stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sasol Limited has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

