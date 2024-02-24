Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,766 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $14,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lennar by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,627,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,219,000 after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lennar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 171,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Lennar by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 830,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,205,000 after acquiring an additional 101,054 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $155.08 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.16.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

