Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 89,146 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $477,435,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after buying an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $176,499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $229.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.19. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,765,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,765,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 631,846 shares of company stock worth $125,943,507. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

