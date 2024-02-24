Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,989 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Teladoc Health worth $12,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,632,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 68.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,654,000 after buying an additional 1,298,934 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,019,000 after buying an additional 1,089,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,407,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,606,000 after buying an additional 1,038,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,312. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of TDOC opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.00. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.