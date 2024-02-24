Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 58,752 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,752 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 52.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,235,000 after buying an additional 1,401,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,163,000 after buying an additional 84,122 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,936,000 after buying an additional 28,182 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.14.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $126.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.35. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,489 in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

