Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $13.43 Million Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179,400 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.74% of Eldorado Gold worth $13,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.7% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 29,438,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,297,000 after purchasing an additional 501,488 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,446,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,091,000 after buying an additional 2,094,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after buying an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after buying an additional 175,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,656,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,245,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGO. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Canada downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

EGO stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.14. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

