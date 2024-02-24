Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 694,048 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 65.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,754,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694,048 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $13,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 215.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,718 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,549,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,238,000 after acquiring an additional 927,795 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,456,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,295 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 283,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares during the period. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASX opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.24. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

