Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,540 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $16,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

