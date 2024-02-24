Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $12.62 Million Stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 172.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.29% of Precision Drilling worth $12,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 246.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Shares of PDS opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $859.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Precision Drilling

About Precision Drilling

(Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.