Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 274,600 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.04% of North American Construction Group worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth $23,882,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 423,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,728,424,000 after acquiring an additional 309,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 287,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 956.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 173,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,216,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,285,000 after acquiring an additional 167,821 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

NYSE NOA opened at $24.70 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $660.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

About North American Construction Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

