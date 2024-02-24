Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 215,862 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 505.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,862 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Hologic worth $17,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average is $71.77.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

