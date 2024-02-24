Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 369,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.