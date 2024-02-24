RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1,098.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,232 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $16,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of RTX by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in RTX by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in RTX by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in RTX by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX opened at $90.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.38. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

