Covestor Ltd Grows Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -72.02%.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.