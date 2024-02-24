Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 258,000 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 258,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $19,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480,541 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Infosys in the third quarter worth about $158,356,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Infosys by 138.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,876,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,307 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Infosys by 93.7% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of INFY stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on INFY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

