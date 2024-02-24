Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 51,530 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance
Shares of LOW opened at $232.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.55 and a 200 day moving average of $212.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.54.
View Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lowe’s Companies
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.