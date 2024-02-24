Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 51,530 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW opened at $232.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.55 and a 200 day moving average of $212.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.54.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

