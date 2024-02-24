Covestor Ltd Purchases 716 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Constellium were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Constellium by 35.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Constellium by 138.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 48.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at about $160,000.

CSTM opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

