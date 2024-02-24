Asset Dedication LLC Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

