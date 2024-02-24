LPL Financial LLC Acquires 42,838 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $65,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after buying an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $119.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.55. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

