Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 495.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,313,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,152,000 after purchasing an additional 222,249 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 61,734 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0859 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

