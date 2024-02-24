Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 0.7 %

MET opened at $69.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $72.71.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MetLife

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.