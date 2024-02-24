Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMT opened at $23.36 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0476 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

