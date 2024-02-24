Asset Dedication LLC Has $817,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.