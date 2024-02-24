Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 200 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,599,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13,576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 527,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,827,000 after acquiring an additional 523,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $356.03 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $357.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

