Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd cut its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,234,000 after purchasing an additional 218,721 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,160,000 after buying an additional 273,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,037,000 after buying an additional 89,785 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,132,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,681,000 after buying an additional 332,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,049,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,358,000 after buying an additional 83,105 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 0.9 %

VSH opened at $21.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $785.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $330,026.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.