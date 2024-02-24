Asset Dedication LLC Buys 6,169 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VFC. TheStreet cut shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $26.95.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

