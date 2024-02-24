Asset Dedication LLC Has $554,000 Stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVSD. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $137,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 142.4% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSD opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.07. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.19 and a 52-week high of $54.94.

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

