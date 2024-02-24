Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $513,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 43,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMS opened at $23.54 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.0516 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.