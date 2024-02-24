3,929 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.82. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,171 shares of company stock worth $20,972,787 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

