Mariner LLC Has $10.69 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 48,166 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $6,567,434.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,878,683.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,184 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,881 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $138.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.34.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

