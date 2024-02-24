Algert Global LLC Raises Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Power Integrations worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,388,000 after purchasing an additional 299,127 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after buying an additional 67,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after buying an additional 91,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,855,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,388,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,482,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $79,739.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $79,739.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,491 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,052 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on POWI. TD Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Power Integrations Trading Down 2.6 %

POWI opened at $70.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.87. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

