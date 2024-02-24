Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 314.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,587,000 after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 10.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 20.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $451.52 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.59 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $419.57 and its 200 day moving average is $386.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total value of $930,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,166,784 shares in the company, valued at $542,986,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,184 shares of company stock valued at $26,222,860. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MDB. Truist Financial raised their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.68.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

