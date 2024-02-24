Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $112.80 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,961 shares of company stock worth $1,419,312 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

