Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $650,000 in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 87.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kirby by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

NYSE KEX opened at $87.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.20. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $64.92 and a 12 month high of $88.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $145,508.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $145,508.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $119,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,007 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

