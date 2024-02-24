Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ST. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,862,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 211.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 257,113 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 323,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 67,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $52.05.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -959.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

