Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $14,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average is $82.40. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ON. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.