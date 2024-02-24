Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $13,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $34.24 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

