Mariner LLC Purchases 13,492 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 293.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,294 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,163,000 after acquiring an additional 156,608 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,466,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 145,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 39,643 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

