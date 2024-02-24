Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 158.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,168 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $35.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.